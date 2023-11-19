The Florida International Panthers (0-2) face the Akron Zips (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest will begin at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Florida International Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Akron vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 73.1 141st 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 28.3 335th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 150th 13.4 Assists 12.3 237th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 14.3 340th

