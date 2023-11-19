Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Cooper's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 72 times, with season stats of 715 yards on 41 receptions (17.4 per catch) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/rest): 38 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- David Bell (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
- Click Here for Andrei Iosivas
Browns vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|72
|41
|715
|142
|2
|17.4
Cooper Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|139
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|98
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.