At Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 11, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers pass defense and Damontae Kazee. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 83.5 9.3 20 77 7.82

Amari Cooper vs. Damontae Kazee Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper has hauled in 41 catches for 715 yards (79.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Looking at the passing game, Cleveland is averaging the seventh-fewest yards in the league, at 185.3 (1,668 total passing yards).

The Browns are 13th in the league in scoring offense, at 23.8 points per game.

Cleveland, which is averaging 34.0 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the league.

In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 29 times (10th-fewest in league).

Damontae Kazee & the Steelers' Defense

Damontae Kazee leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 39 tackles and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Pittsburgh is 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,236) and 13th in passing touchdowns allowed (12).

This season, the Steelers rank ninth in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total yards allowed with 379.7 given up per game.

Four players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

Nine players have caught a touchdown against the Steelers this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Damontae Kazee Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Damontae Kazee Rec. Targets 72 24 Def. Targets Receptions 41 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.4 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 715 39 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.4 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 142 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

