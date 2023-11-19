Entering their Sunday, November 19 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (6-3) are monitoring 17 players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-31.

The Steelers are coming off of a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Pierre Strong Jr. RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out David Bell WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Dunn OG Calf Questionable Grant Delpit S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Rodney McLeod S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Matthew Adams LB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Walker LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Out Greg Newsome II CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR Thumb Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Peterson CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Keanu Neal S Rib Did Not Participate In Practice

Browns vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Browns Season Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing only 242.7 yards per game. They rank 17th on offense (333.2 yards per game).

Offensively, the Browns rank 11th in the NFL with 23.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in points allowed (242.7 points allowed per contest).

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by giving up just 151.1 passing yards per game. They rank 25th on offense (185.3 passing yards per game).

Cleveland sports the seventh-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (91.6 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking second-best with 147.9 rushing yards per game.

The Browns have the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -4, forcing 15 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)

Browns (-2.5) Moneyline: Browns (-135), Steelers (+115)

Browns (-135), Steelers (+115) Total: 33 points

