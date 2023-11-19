Browns vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 11
Entering their Sunday, November 19 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (6-3) are monitoring 17 players on the injury report.
In their last game, the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-31.
The Steelers are coming off of a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|David Bell
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Wyatt Teller
|OG
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Michael Dunn
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Grant Delpit
|S
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Rodney McLeod
|S
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matthew Adams
|LB
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Out
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Thumb
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Keanu Neal
|S
|Rib
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Browns vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Browns Season Insights
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing only 242.7 yards per game. They rank 17th on offense (333.2 yards per game).
- Offensively, the Browns rank 11th in the NFL with 23.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in points allowed (242.7 points allowed per contest).
- Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by giving up just 151.1 passing yards per game. They rank 25th on offense (185.3 passing yards per game).
- Cleveland sports the seventh-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (91.6 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking second-best with 147.9 rushing yards per game.
- The Browns have the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -4, forcing 15 turnovers (ninth in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (32nd in NFL).
Browns vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-135), Steelers (+115)
- Total: 33 points
