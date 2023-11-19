Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (9-3) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 216.5 for the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|216.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 216.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Cleveland's games this year have had a 221.5-point total on average, five more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Cavaliers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|7
|58.3%
|114.1
|224.4
|107
|218.2
|224.1
|Cavaliers
|7
|58.3%
|110.3
|224.4
|111.2
|218.2
|221.3
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (1-4-0).
- The Cavaliers' 110.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 107 the Nuggets give up.
- Cleveland is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 107 points.
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|4-8
|2-1
|6-6
|Nuggets
|5-7
|5-6
|3-9
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Nuggets
|110.3
|114.1
|22
|12
|3-6
|5-0
|5-4
|5-0
|111.2
|107
|10
|6
|4-4
|3-6
|6-2
|7-2
