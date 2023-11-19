Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - November 19
The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell, heading into their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (9-3) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 6:00 PM ET.
The Cavaliers enter this game after a 108-100 win over the Pistons on Friday. Darius Garland recorded 28 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|35.0
|6.5
|5.5
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|13.0
|6.0
|3.0
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
