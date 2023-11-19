The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-13.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-12.5) 137.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

Bearcats games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

Northern Kentucky went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 12 of the Norse's games went over the point total.

