Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) face the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
