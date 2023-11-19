The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati went 17-11-0 ATS last season.

Northern Kentucky (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 60.7% of the time, 10.7% less often than Cincinnati (17-11-0) last season.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.1 144.9 69.3 132.8 143.5 Northern Kentucky 67.8 144.9 63.5 132.8 131.7

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearcats averaged 77.1 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed.

Cincinnati went 16-5 against the spread and 19-7 overall last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 12-18-0

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Northern Kentucky 16-3 Home Record 14-3 5-7 Away Record 6-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

