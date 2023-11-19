Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats
- Cincinnati went 17-11-0 ATS last season.
- Northern Kentucky (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 60.7% of the time, 10.7% less often than Cincinnati (17-11-0) last season.
Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.1
|144.9
|69.3
|132.8
|143.5
|Northern Kentucky
|67.8
|144.9
|63.5
|132.8
|131.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearcats averaged 77.1 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed.
- Cincinnati went 16-5 against the spread and 19-7 overall last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Northern Kentucky
|15-15-0
|12-18-0
Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|Northern Kentucky
|16-3
|Home Record
|14-3
|5-7
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.3
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.