The Dayton Flyers (3-1) play the Houston Cougars (5-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Dayton vs. Houston Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 8.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Rank Houston AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 68.6 259th 2nd 57.5 Points Allowed 61.0 9th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 33.0 101st 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.2 40th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.