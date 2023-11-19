All eyes will be on quarterbacks Jared Goff and Justin Fields when the Detroit Lions (7-2) and Chicago Bears (3-7) clash on November 19. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Justin Fields 9 Games Played 6 68.4% Completion % 61.7% 2,507 (278.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,201 (200.2) 14 Touchdowns 11 5 Interceptions 6 11 (1.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 237 (39.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bears are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 29th in the NFL with 255 points surrendered (25.5 per game). They also rank 21st in total yards allowed (3,242).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is struggling this season, with 2,482 passing yards allowed (30th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears' D has been firing on all cylinders, with 760 rushing yards allowed this season (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Chicago ranks 30th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 45.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 31st at 72.4%.

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

