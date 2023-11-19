Kalif Raymond was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Raymond's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kalif Raymond and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Raymond has been targeted 27 times, with season stats of 277 yards on 20 receptions (13.9 per catch) and one TD. He also has four carries for 52 yards.

Keep an eye on Raymond's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kalif Raymond Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Lions this week: Donovan Peoples-Jones (FP/ribs): 8 Rec; 97 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Raymond 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 20 277 145 1 13.9

Raymond Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.