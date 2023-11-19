Sunday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) and Missouri State Bears (2-1) matching up at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 79-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kent State vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Kent State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 79, Missouri State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-0.3)

Kent State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Performance Insights

Last season Kent State posted 76.1 points per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 65.9 points per contest (55th-ranked).

Last year the Golden Flashes averaged 32.5 boards per game (126th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31 rebounds per contest (170th-ranked).

Kent State ranked 237th in the country with 12.3 dimes per game.

With 15.4 forced turnovers per game, the Golden Flashes ranked 18th-best in college basketball. They ranked 99th in college basketball by averaging 11 turnovers per contest.

The Golden Flashes drained 7.9 treys per game (112th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.6% shooting percentage (209th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 6.9 treys conceded per game, Kent State was 140th in the nation. It ceded a 31.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 40th in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Kent State took 61.6% two-pointers (accounting for 71.3% of the team's baskets) and 38.4% from beyond the arc (28.7%).

