Kent State vs. Missouri State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (2-1) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kent State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jonathan Mogbo: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Kent State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|325th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|76.1
|73rd
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11
|99th
