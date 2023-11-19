Kent State vs. Missouri State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Missouri State Bears (2-1) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) play in a game with no set line at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kent State vs. Missouri State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of Kent State's games last year hit the over.
- The Golden Flashes covered the spread 20 times in 35 games last season.
- Missouri State was less successful against the spread than Kent State last year, tallying an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 20-11-0 mark of the Golden Flashes.
Kent State vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Missouri State
|65.6
|141.7
|63.2
|129.1
|131.4
|Kent State
|76.1
|141.7
|65.9
|129.1
|143.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kent State Insights & Trends
- The Golden Flashes' 76.1 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Bears gave up.
- When it scored more than 63.2 points last season, Kent State went 16-9 against the spread and 24-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kent State vs. Missouri State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Missouri State
|14-15-0
|10-19-0
|Kent State
|20-11-0
|12-19-0
Kent State vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Missouri State
|Kent State
|10-4
|Home Record
|15-0
|5-8
|Away Record
|9-6
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-12-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.