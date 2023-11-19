The Missouri State Bears (2-1) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) play in a game with no set line at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats

A total of 12 of Kent State's games last year hit the over.

The Golden Flashes covered the spread 20 times in 35 games last season.

Missouri State was less successful against the spread than Kent State last year, tallying an ATS record of 14-15-0, as opposed to the 20-11-0 mark of the Golden Flashes.

Kent State vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 65.6 141.7 63.2 129.1 131.4 Kent State 76.1 141.7 65.9 129.1 143.7

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes' 76.1 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Bears gave up.

When it scored more than 63.2 points last season, Kent State went 16-9 against the spread and 24-4 overall.

Kent State vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 14-15-0 10-19-0 Kent State 20-11-0 12-19-0

Kent State vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Kent State 10-4 Home Record 15-0 5-8 Away Record 9-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

