The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 airing on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 69.9 212th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 74.0 290th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.4 79th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.7 204th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.2 217th

