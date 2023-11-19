The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) and the Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Value City Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Western Michigan (9-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 8.6% less often than Ohio State (13-18-0) last year.

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 72.5 142.4 69 143 140.5 Western Michigan 69.9 142.4 74 143 142.6

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Buckeyes averaged were only 1.5 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (74).

Ohio State went 7-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 16-15-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 14-13-0

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Western Michigan 10-6 Home Record 7-7 1-10 Away Record 1-15 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

