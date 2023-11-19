Ohio State vs. Western Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
The Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on BTN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-22.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-21.5)
|140.5
|-7000
|+2000
Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Buckeyes games went over the point total.
- Western Michigan put together a 9-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Broncos games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 38th in the country. It is way below that, 49th, according to computer rankings.
- Ohio State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
