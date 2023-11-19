Sunday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) and Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) squaring off at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 80-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 80, Western Michigan 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-19.2)

Ohio State (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio State Performance Insights

At 72.5 points scored per game and 69 points allowed last year, Ohio State was 157th in college basketball on offense and 141st on defense.

At 32.8 rebounds per game and 30.1 rebounds conceded, the Buckeyes were 111th and 106th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

With 11.7 assists per game last year, Ohio State was 289th in college basketball.

The Buckeyes were 237th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last year.

Giving up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from beyond the arc last year, Ohio State was 140th and 77th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Buckeyes took 31.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 25.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 68.3% of their shots, with 74.8% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.