Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (2-2) will play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|5th
|60.1
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|292nd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|19.1
|1st
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
