The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) meet the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Youngstown State vs. Niagara Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwayne Cohill: 18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrian Nelson: 13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Malek Green: 13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce McBride: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Iorio: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Niagara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 65.0 333rd 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 28.5 328th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.3 288th 35th 15.3 Assists 10.9 331st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.