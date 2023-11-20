How to Watch Akron vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Utah State Aggies (3-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs on FloHoops.
Akron vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips shot 44.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Akron had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Zips finished 147th.
- Last year, the Zips scored just 4.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Aggies gave up (69.9).
- When Akron totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 16-3.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Akron performed better at home last season, posting 79.9 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Zips allowed 5.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (69.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Akron fared better at home last season, making 10.1 threes per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 72-54
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/14/2023
|Heidelberg
|W 114-56
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/19/2023
|Florida International
|W 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah State
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
