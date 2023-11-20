The Akron Zips (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Utah State Aggies (3-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips shot 44.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Akron had a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Zips finished 147th.

Last year, the Zips scored just 4.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Aggies gave up (69.9).

When Akron totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 16-3.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Akron performed better at home last season, posting 79.9 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Zips allowed 5.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (69.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Akron fared better at home last season, making 10.1 threes per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Akron Upcoming Schedule