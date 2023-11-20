The Utah State Aggies (3-1) will face the Akron Zips (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Utah State Game Information

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

  • Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Max Shulga: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Daniel Akin: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Akron vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
109th 74.6 Points Scored 78.2 32nd
79th 66.9 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.1 96th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
150th 13.4 Assists 16.7 9th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

