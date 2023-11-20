The Utah State Aggies (3-1) will face the Akron Zips (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

Akron vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 78.2 32nd 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.1 96th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 9.3 22nd 150th 13.4 Assists 16.7 9th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

