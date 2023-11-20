Akron vs. Utah State November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (3-1) will face the Akron Zips (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Akron vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Akron Top Players (2022-23)
- Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah State Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Shulga: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniel Akin: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Akron vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Utah State AVG
|Utah State Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|9.3
|22nd
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|16.7
|9th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
