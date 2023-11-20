Two games on Monday's college basketball schedule feature a Big East team, including the matchup between the USC Trojans and the Seton Hall Pirates.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Howard Bison vs. DePaul Blue Demons 7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 - USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates 9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 FloHoops

