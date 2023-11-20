Kent State vs. Fordham: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Fordham Rams (2-2) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Fordham matchup in this article.
Kent State vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kent State vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|Fordham Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kent State (-6.5)
|131.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kent State (-6.5)
|131.5
|-310
|+245
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kent State vs. Fordham Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kent State won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Golden Flashes games hit the over 12 out of 31 times last season.
- Fordham covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last year.
- In Rams games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.