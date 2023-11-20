Monday's game that pits the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) against the Fordham Rams (2-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-66 in favor of Kent State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:45 PM ET on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Kent State projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Fordham. The total is currently listed at 131.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Kent State vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Line: Kent State -6.5

Kent State -6.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kent State -300, Fordham +240

Kent State vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 80, Fordham 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Fordham

Pick ATS: Kent State (-6.5)



Kent State (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 83.6 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 210th in college basketball.

Kent State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is recording 33.8 rebounds per game (192nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.4 per outing.

Kent State connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (10.0).

The Golden Flashes rank 99th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 152nd in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kent State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (156th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.0 (38th in college basketball).

