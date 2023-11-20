Kent State vs. Fordham November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) face the Fordham Rams (2-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Kent State (-6.5)
- Total: 131.5
- TV: ESPN+
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reggie Bass: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Fordham Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
Kent State vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Fordham AVG
|Fordham Rank
|73rd
|76.1
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
