The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) face the Fordham Rams (2-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kent State vs. Fordham Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kent State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Chris Payton: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jalen Sullinger: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Reggie Bass: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Giovanni Santiago: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

  • Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank
73rd 76.1 Points Scored 72.0 169th
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.6 99th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 34.2 49th
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th
237th 12.3 Assists 12.7 204th
99th 11.0 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.