The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) face the Fordham Rams (2-2) at 5:45 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Fordham Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Reggie Bass: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

Kent State vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank 73rd 76.1 Points Scored 72.0 169th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 34.2 49th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.7 204th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

