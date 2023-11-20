The Fordham Rams (2-2) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Monday, November 20, 2023. The game begins at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 131.5.

Kent State vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -6.5 131.5

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Kent State and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 total points.

The average total in Kent State's matchups this year is 155.2, 23.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Flashes are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Kent State has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Golden Flashes have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

Kent State has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kent State vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 27 87.1% 76.1 148.1 65.9 133.5 143.7 Fordham 20 62.5% 72.0 148.1 67.6 133.5 137.9

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes put up 83.6 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.

When Kent State puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Kent State vs. Fordham Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 9-8 12-19-0 Fordham 20-12-0 2-4 18-14-0

Kent State vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Fordham 15-0 Home Record 18-2 9-6 Away Record 6-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

