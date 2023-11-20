Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Medina County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oberlin High School at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Medina, OH
- Conference: Patriot Athletic Conference
