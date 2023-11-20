The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Boilermakers games.

Gonzaga went 14-20-0 ATS last season.

In Bulldogs games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.

Purdue has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Gonzaga has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

