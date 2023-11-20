The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) go up against the SMU Mustangs (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
  • SMU went 7-3 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Mustangs averaged only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).
  • When SMU scored more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Mustangs averaged.
  • West Virginia put together a 12-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 189th.
  • The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up.
  • West Virginia went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 83.1.
  • Looking at three-pointers, SMU performed better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage away from home.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than away (74.6).
  • West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's (NY) - WVU Coliseum

