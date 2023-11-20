The Wright State Raiders (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Wright State matchup.

Wright State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Wright State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-1.5) 157.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-1.5) 157.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wright State went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

The Raiders were 7-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Ragin' Cajuns games went over the point total.

