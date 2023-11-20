Wright State vs. Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Wright State Raiders (0-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) take the floor at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has no set line.
Wright State vs. Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wright State Betting Records & Stats
- Wright State put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Louisiana sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark of Wright State.
Wright State vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wright State
|79.9
|157.3
|73.7
|143.2
|149.1
|Louisiana
|77.4
|157.3
|69.5
|143.2
|142.8
Additional Wright State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
- When Wright State totaled more than 69.5 points last season, it went 14-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall.
Wright State vs. Louisiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wright State
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Louisiana
|17-12-0
|15-14-0
Wright State vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wright State
|Louisiana
|9-6
|Home Record
|14-0
|7-8
|Away Record
|7-7
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|85.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.6
|75.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
