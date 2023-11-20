The Wright State Raiders (0-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) take the floor at Hertz Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has no set line.

Wright State vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Louisiana sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark of Wright State.

Wright State vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 79.9 157.3 73.7 143.2 149.1 Louisiana 77.4 157.3 69.5 143.2 142.8

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.

When Wright State totaled more than 69.5 points last season, it went 14-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall.

Wright State vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0 Louisiana 17-12-0 15-14-0

Wright State vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Louisiana 9-6 Home Record 14-0 7-8 Away Record 7-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

