The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) go up against the Akron Zips (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Drake Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 50.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

The Zips are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 297th.

The Zips score an average of 81.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 76.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Akron is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.5 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Akron scored 10.1 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.8).

In 2022-23, the Zips gave up 5.5 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (69.6).

Akron sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (32.8%).

