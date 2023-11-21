The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) go up against the Akron Zips (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips are shooting 47.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 50.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Zips are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 297th.
  • The Zips score an average of 81.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 76.5 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Akron is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.5 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Akron scored 10.1 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Zips gave up 5.5 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (69.6).
  • Akron sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Heidelberg W 114-56 James A. Rhodes Arena
11/19/2023 Florida International W 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Utah State L 65-62 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
12/5/2023 Bradley - James A. Rhodes Arena

