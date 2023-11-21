Akron vs. Drake: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) take on the Akron Zips (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on FloHoops.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Drake vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Akron vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Akron vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drake Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Drake (-3.5)
|144.5
|-160
|+135
Akron vs. Drake Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Akron went 11-17-0 ATS last year.
- The Zips were an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Drake went 15-17-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 14 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
