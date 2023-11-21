Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 21
MAC play features the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-1.5)
|54.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-1.5)
|53.5
|-115
|-104
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Western Michigan is 7-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
