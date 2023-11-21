Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Greene County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairborn at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.