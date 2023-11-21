Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Licking County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berne Union High School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Etna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Newark, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
