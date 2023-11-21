Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Licking County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Berne Union High School at Liberty Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Etna, OH

Etna, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Newark High School