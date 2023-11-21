In Miami County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milton Union at Parkway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Rockford, OH

Rockford, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Piqua at Bethel High School