Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Miami County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milton Union at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piqua at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
