The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • In games Purdue shot better than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were 14.8 more points than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).
  • Purdue went 26-4 last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Tennessee had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers gave up to opponents (62.7).
  • Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in road games.
  • Purdue drained 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (67.1).
  • The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee drained more 3-pointers away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.