The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.

Toledo went 22-3 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lobos finished 231st.

The Rockets scored 11.1 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Lobos allowed (74.3).

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Toledo went 23-3.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Toledo averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (90.5) than on the road (82.1).

The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.

Toledo sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).

