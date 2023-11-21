The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets shot 49.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.
  • Toledo went 22-3 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lobos finished 231st.
  • The Rockets scored 11.1 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Lobos allowed (74.3).
  • When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Toledo went 23-3.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Toledo averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (90.5) than on the road (82.1).
  • The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.
  • Toledo sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Detroit Mercy W 94-60 Savage Arena
11/11/2023 Louisiana W 87-78 Savage Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wright State W 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State - Dollar Loan Center

