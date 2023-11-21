The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This matchup is at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. Toledo matchup.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Toledo vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-3.5) 161.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-3.5) 161.5 -168 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)

Toledo compiled a 20-11-0 record against the spread last year.

The Rockets covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

New Mexico went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 20 Lobos games went over the point total.

