Tuesday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (3-0) against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) at Dollar Loan Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Toledo. Game time is at 11:15 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 11:15 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Henderson, Nevada

Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Toledo vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 77, New Mexico 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-0.5)

Toledo (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Toledo Performance Insights

Although Toledo allowed 76.9 points per game (20th-worst in college basketball) on defense last year, its offense was very good, as it ranked second-best in college basketball by putting up 85.4 points per game.

The Rockets ranked 248th in the nation with 30.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Toledo ranked 52nd in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.9 per game.

The Rockets were top-25 last year in turnovers, 11th-best in college basketball with 9.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

With a 39.5% three-point percentage last year, the Rockets were second-best in college basketball. They ranked 53rd in college basketball by draining 8.6 threes per contest.

Toledo ceded 8.4 three-pointers per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.6% (331st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Toledo took 64.2% two-pointers (accounting for 71.4% of the team's buckets) and 35.8% threes (28.6%).

