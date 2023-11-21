Toledo vs. New Mexico November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 11:15 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Toledo vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 11:15 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Toledo Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JT Shumate: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Toledo vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|85.4
|2nd
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|339th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
