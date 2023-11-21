The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 11:15 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 161.5.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 11:15 PM ET

11:15 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -3.5 161.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Toledo combined with its opponent to score more than 161.5 points in 14 of 31 games last season.

The Rockets had a 162.3-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 0.8 more points than the total for this game.

The Rockets covered the spread 20 times in 35 games last year.

Toledo was underdogs three times last season and won twice.

The Rockets played as an underdog of +140 or more twice last season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 41.7% chance to win.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 161.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 161.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 10 34.5% 80.9 166.3 74.3 151.2 148.5 Toledo 14 45.2% 85.4 166.3 76.9 151.2 155.3

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets scored 11.1 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Lobos allowed their opponents to score (74.3).

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Toledo went 18-5 against the spread and 23-3 overall.

Toledo vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 16-13-0 9-8 20-9-0 Toledo 20-11-0 1-1 21-10-0

Toledo vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico Toledo 15-5 Home Record 13-1 5-6 Away Record 10-4 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

