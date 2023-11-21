The Hofstra Pride (2-2) battle the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wright State vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.

Wright State went 17-12 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pride finished 317th.

The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Pride gave up.

Wright State put together a 17-9 record last season in games it scored more than 66.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State scored 85.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.

The Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.

Wright State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule