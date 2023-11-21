The Hofstra Pride (2-2) battle the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 40.7% the Pride's opponents shot last season.
  • Wright State went 17-12 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pride finished 317th.
  • The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Pride gave up.
  • Wright State put together a 17-9 record last season in games it scored more than 66.4 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wright State scored 85.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
  • The Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
  • Wright State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Toledo L 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/16/2023 @ Indiana L 89-80 Assembly Hall
11/20/2023 Louisiana W 91-85 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Hofstra - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

