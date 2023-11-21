Tuesday's contest between the Hofstra Pride (2-2) and Wright State Raiders (1-3) matching up at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 87-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hofstra, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Wright State vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Wright State vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 87, Wright State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-14.6)

Hofstra (-14.6) Computer Predicted Total: 158.9

Wright State Performance Insights

Wright State had a top-25 offense last year, ranking 19th-best in college basketball with 79.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 282nd with 73.7 points allowed per contest.

The Raiders pulled down 33.6 boards per game (69th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Wright State put up 15.0 assists per game, which ranked them 49th in college basketball.

The Raiders averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

The Raiders ranked 299th in the country with 6.2 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 92nd with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

With 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, Wright State was 263rd in the country. It gave up a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

Wright State took 72.4% two-pointers and 27.6% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 80.1% were two-pointers and 19.9% were three-pointers.

