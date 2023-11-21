The Hofstra Pride (2-2) will face the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wright State vs. Hofstra Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wright State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 79.9 19th 69th 66.4 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 229th 31.1 Rebounds 33.6 69th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 49th 8.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th 81st 14.4 Assists 15.0 49th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.