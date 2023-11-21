Wright State vs. Hofstra November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (2-2) will face the Wright State Raiders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
Wright State vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)
- Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Warren Williams: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Wright State vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hofstra Rank
|Hofstra AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|69th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
