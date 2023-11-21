The Wright State Raiders (1-3) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Hofstra Pride (2-2) at Hertz Arena on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's over/under is set at 160.5.

Wright State vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -2.5 160.5

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Wright State combined with its opponent to score more than 160.5 points in nine of 29 games last season.

The Raiders had a 153.6-point average over/under in their outings last year, 6.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Raiders covered the spread 16 times in 33 games last year.

Wright State was underdogs nine times last season and won four of those games.

The Raiders were 1-3 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Raiders have a 45.5% chance to win.

Wright State vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 160.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 4 14.8% 74.8 154.7 66.4 140.1 142.6 Wright State 9 31% 79.9 154.7 73.7 140.1 149.1

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 13.5 more points than the 66.4 the Pride allowed to opponents.

Wright State put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 17-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.4 points.

Wright State vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 17-10-0 13-5 13-14-0 Wright State 16-13-0 3-2 16-13-0

Wright State vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Wright State 11-2 Home Record 9-6 11-5 Away Record 7-8 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.1 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

