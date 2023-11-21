Tuesday's game at Cintas Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) going head to head against the Xavier Musketeers (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-57 win, heavily favoring Kent State.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Musketeers suffered a 73-64 loss to Bowling Green.

Xavier vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Xavier 57

Xavier Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Musketeers were outscored by 10.7 points per game last season, with a -321 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball), and gave up 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

Xavier put up 49.3 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 5.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (55.2).

The Musketeers put up 56.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 53.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

Xavier surrendered 62.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.0 when playing on the road.

